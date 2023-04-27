Replanting After Ian: How to get a free tree for National Arbor Day in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is giving away free trees on April 28, 2023, for National Arbor Day.

Ralph Mitchell, Director of Charlotte County Extensions, said the tree giveaway will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.

Mitchell said participants must pre-register and attend a short class on how to plant and care for the free tree, a 3-gallon Florida Elm.

Mitchell said it is one tree per person and the county plans to giveaway 250 Florida Elms.

“We do know if people plant these right, they are going to have success with it. We want a tree that is going to be sustainable into the future,” said Mitchell.

You can register online by clicking here.

Over the weekend, the non-profit People for Trees will be sponsoring the 26th annual Tree Fair.

The organization's Chair Alice White said the event is on Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

White said Hundreds of native trees will be for sale, 3 and 7-gallon sizes, $15-$25.

White said people in Charlotte County are devastated after losing so many trees to Hurricane Ian.

“Just like that song where it says 'you don't know what you got until it's gone,' people have realized what they had with those trees,” said White.