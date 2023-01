CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Airport Authority reopened runway 4-22 after a year-long reconstruction project.

The runway is preferred for commercial airlines as it is the longest runway at over 7,000 feet.

The $15-million project was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

Runway 4-22’s rehabilitation is essential to meet the guidelines of commercial air service, and meet standards for safety and usability conditions.