Punta Gorda woman commits burglary with battery & is sentenced to 10 years in prison

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 42-year-old Punta Gorda woman was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison for committing a burglary with battery.

In 2019, a person broke up with the defendant, Jessica Ann Gutzler, and went to stay at a friend's house.

Gultzer then went to the friend's home where her ex was staying and demanded to see her ex. She was banging on the door, and the homeowner, who was armed, answered the door. Gutzler shoved her way in and she was shot.

She was found wounded near the home and taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office.

Gutzler received her sentence of ten years in prison followed by ten years of probation.