Punta Gorda Veterans Village receives $3,500 donation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Volunteers of America received a $3,500 donation from Gulf Cove Moose Riders Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The donation will help the Punta Gorda's Veterans Village which provides homeless veterans with transitional housing and other services.

The program manager Nancy Ortiz said the money from these Charlotte County organizations assist the veterans with unexpected costs such as car repairs. The veterans can stay in the housing for six months.

"It’s a veteran friendly community. You can just really tell that they don’t forget their veterans, and they’re going to do anything they can to help them be successful,” Ortiz said.

