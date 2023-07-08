Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Punta Gorda Veterans Village receives $3,500 donation

veteran
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 13:49:35-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Volunteers of America received a $3,500 donation from Gulf Cove Moose Riders Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The donation will help the Punta Gorda's Veterans Village which provides homeless veterans with transitional housing and other services.

The program manager Nancy Ortiz said the money from these Charlotte County organizations assist the veterans with unexpected costs such as car repairs. The veterans can stay in the housing for six months.

"It’s a veteran friendly community. You can just really tell that they don’t forget their veterans, and they’re going to do anything they can to help them be successful,” Ortiz said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!