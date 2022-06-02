Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Punta Gorda teen and her Border Collie take first prize at Purina Pro Incredible Dog Challenge

Jada Sawhney (medium agility podium)[10].jpg
Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge
15-year-old Jada Sawhney and her dog, Zula are headed to the national finals after taking first prize in the medium dog agility competition at the eastern regional competition in Atlanta.
Jada Sawhney (medium agility podium)[10].jpg
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:19:27-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — 15-year-old Jada Sawhney and her dog, Zula are headed to the national finals after taking first prize in the medium dog agility competition at the eastern regional competition in Atlanta.

Sawhney was one of two junior handlers who competed at the regional competition out of nineteen states and provinces across North America.

The Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals will happen this fall in St. Louis. The competition will include high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole racing, large medium and small dog agility courses and a dog diving category.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4