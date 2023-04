CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Outdoor food and fun await at the Punta Gorda Shrimp & Music Festival on Friday.

The festival is free to attend and is pet friendly.

Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will be held at Laishley Park where attendees can choose entrees involving seafood, meat, and vegetarian options.