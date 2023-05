PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Saturday, residents came out to Laishley Park to celebrate Mental Health Awareness month, and take part in the annual Mental Health Awareness Walk.

In addition to the walk, the event also included a short program for residents to share their mental health stories and be inspired by others.

Information tables from the community's leading mental health partners were set up throughout the day.

Free mental health screenings and free Narcan were provided to anyone who asked.