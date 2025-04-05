Punta Gorda Police arrest charter boat captain Brock Horner

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Brock Horner. The charger boat captain at the center of a boat rage incident on Charlotte Harbor.

The Police Department says following an investigation Horner was arrested and charged with Burglary with Assault or Battery.

Police say after reviewing video evidence their marine unit established probably cause to charge Horner in connection with unlawful boarding and threats made during the altercation.

Police say "During the unauthorized entry, Horner reportedly threatened the victim, escalating the situation into a criminal offense."

Gage Towels posted the video of the incident on social media and it's now gained national attention, many online calling for the arrest after seeing the video.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the US Coast Guard are also conducting separate investigations.

No word yet on whether the captain will lose his license.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways—or anywhere else in our city,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors, both on land and on the water.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BOAT RAGE BACKLASH: Horner's attorney speaks out, wrong captain catches heat