Punta Gorda Middle School fishing team wins first place in fishing conservation project competition

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — After working on five different conservation projects in their community, the members of the Punta Gorda Middle School fishing team are celebrating as the grand prize winners of the FWC High School Fishing Conservation Project Competition.

Different projects the team worked on included cleaning up local bodies of water and organizing a fishing clinic for a local elementary school.

Tom Graef, FWC’s director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, said he hopes the Punta Gorda Middle School fishing team inspires the next generation of fishers to participate and help in their communities.

“We are extremely proud of the passion and dedication to conservation these student anglers have shown,” Graef said.

The grand prize the students received was a package of custom fishing rods from Mud Hole Custom Tackle, tackle packs and hats from Baitstick and assorted tackle from Pure Fishing.

To get information on next year’s High School Fishing Program, visit FWC’s website.