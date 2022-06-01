Punta Gorda man with meth arrested after fleeing the scene

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A deputy arrested 24-year-old Shane Sexton on charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and loitering or prowling.

Initially, when Sexton saw that law enforcement was on the scene, he got on a bike and peddled away. When deputies activated their emergency lights, Saxton fled, ignoring commands to stop from the deputy. Sexton ran about 140 yards and tried to hide himself in the woods. He then came out of the woods when the deputy commanded and was taken into custody.

The deputy saw a cellophane wrapper while walking the same path back to the patrol vehicle. The contents in the wrapper tested positive for methamphetamine. Sexton later admitted the meth was his.

Concerned neighbors in Punta Gorda had notified the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office that a suspicious man was loitering in the area. According to CCSO, neighbors had previously spotted Sexton peeking into windows and trespassing.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said he hopes this incident will encourage the people of Charlotte County to notify the sheriff’s office when there is suspicious activity happening.

“The more information we have, the better we are able to eliminate criminal activity in your area,” Sheriff Prummell said.