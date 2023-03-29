Watch Now
Punta Gorda man found guilty on multiple charges after two-day trial

WFTX
Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 29, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man was found guilty on multiple charges after a two-day trial in Charlotte County.

A Corporal, with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Unit, initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The driver identified as Troy Lee McClary Jr. stopped the car, jumped out, and ran.

After a foot pursuit, McClary was apprehended and searched.

CCSO found over $6,000 in cash along with a pouch containing approximately 18 grams of marijuana, and two cell phones.

McClary was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a digital scale in the front passenger door and two bags of marijuana.

Behind the driver’s seat was a backpack with two sealed bags containing 570 grams of marijuana and another bag that held 55 grams of cocaine.

McClary was found guilty of trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis, transportation of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and resisting an officer without violence.

McClary's Sentencing is scheduled for May 31, 2023.

