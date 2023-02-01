Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man driving a 2005 Nissan Armada for a seatbelt violation and possible window tint violation. As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a strong odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as Milton S. Harris (09/28/1981), was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation. At this time, deputies asked Harris to exit his vehicle. While speaking with him, Harris advised he did not have a medical marijuana card and that his girlfriend had smoked in the vehicle. He was informed that a probable cause search would be conducted at that time.

Deputies report seeing small pieces of suspected marijuana on the floorboard and it was field-tested with a positive result.

They also say they located a small cardboard box on the front passenger floorboard. This box contained multiple baggies of what was suspected to be additional marijuana and multiple baggies of a white substance, believed to be cocaine. Both substances were tested, yielding positive results as such. Deputies also located several small, empty baggies that are commonly used in narcotics sales. The baggies matched the baggies containing the suspected cocaine.

The search revealed 119 grams that tested positive for cannabis and 39 grams that tested positive for cocaine.

Milton Harris was placed under arrest on multiple narcotics charges, including trafficking of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.