Punta Gorda man arrested hours after taking plea deal for felony charge

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Just hours after taking a plea deal for a felony offense a Punta Gorda man was arrested on numerous charges including narcotics.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says on November 20 a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Tamiami Trail after a vehicle ran through a red light.

CCSO identified the driver as Dylan Roy after he pulled to the side and made contact with the deputy.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CCSO says when the deputy told Roy the reason for the stop and requested identification Roy became very nervous.

The deputy says he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and due to Roy’s nervousness the deputy asked Roy to step out of the vehicle.

CCSO says at that time, the deputy advised Roy that he would be receiving a warning for the traffic violation, and was questioned about the marijuana smell.

According to CCSO Roy admitted that he no longer had a medical marijuana card and that there was a baggie of marijuana on the passenger floorboard.

CCSO says the deputy advised that he would need to conduct a search of his vehicle. During that search, deputies located two small baggies of marijuana on the passenger floorboard, just as Roy said.

The deputy also found an unfired shotgun shell, a scale with residue and cash inside of a red shoebox, and a second box with two small baggies of fentanyl.

CCSO says the total weight of the white substance was 5.5g, exceeding the amount required for a trafficking charge.

According to CCSO, the deputy advised Roy that he was being placed under arrest for the narcotics found in his vehicle.

After placing him in the back of the patrol vehicle, a criminal history was conducted, revealing that Roy had been adjudicated guilty earlier that same day for the Gatorz Bar incident.

According to CCSO, while being taken to the Jail, Roy made several racist comments and threats to the deputy, leading to an additional charge.

Roy is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.