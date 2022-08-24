Punta Gorda man arrested for possession, sharing child porn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a Punta Gorda man was arrested after over 500 files of Child Pornography were found following an investigation.

Robert Woodrow was placed under arrest on August 24, 2022, for the charges stated below:

1 count of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor

1 count of possession of child pornography, 10 or More certain images or any movie

1 count of possession of child pornography

According to CCSO, between the months of March 4, through July 25, 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force started the investigation.

While teams were investigating the case they found, that an IP address, in the Charlotte County area, was sharing over 500 files of child pornography.

A federal search warrant was issued for Woodrow's home located off on Chinquapin Drive in Punta Gorda on August 18, 2022.

Deputies say that numerous electronic devices were seized at the home. After the search, four hard drives with evidence were also recovered.