Punta Gorda man arrested for hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — An 87-year-old Punta Gorda man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

Troopers say it happened on Riverside Drive in Charlotte County around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators say Robert Moses was driving a Toyota Camry approaching Glenholm Avenue when they say he turned in front of a motorcycle.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital.

The Toyota fled the scene but was later located.

Moses was placed under arrest for leaving the scene and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.