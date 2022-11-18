Punta Gorda man arrested after shooting at teens, yelling slurs

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a Punta Gorda man after he chased a group of juveniles in his car, fired a shotgun at them and yelled racial slurs.

The victims were approached by the man on Grove Boulevard. The man exited his pickup truck holding a shotgun and began spewing vulgarities at the victims.

The juveniles drove away and heard four shots fired, they told CCSO. They drove down Duncan Road towards Arcadia and eventually lost sight of the suspect.

They called 911 and were able to safely meet up with law enforcement.

Deputies located the man in his pickup truck parked near Grove Blvd. and Maris Rd. in the Ranchettes.

He attempted to flee and was chased by law enforcement for two minutes. Deputies called for backup and were able to apprehend the man and identify him as Steven C. Whitney.

Whitney is charged with a DUI, driving without a license, fleeing to elude, resisting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in public.