CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Library is hosting two events this week as part of the Suncoast Remake Days.

On Wednesday the Punta Gorda Library will have a scavenger hunt from 4-6 p.m.

The library will have live demonstrations, and video games available on Nintendo Switch and X-Box.

There will also be many card and board games to compete against family and friends.

The Suncoast Remake Days is a ten-day festival, free for all families.

For more details visitCharlotte County Libries.com