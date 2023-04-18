Punta Gorda Hurricane Ian insurance village opens Wednesday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Financial Services is hosting an insurance village Wednesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.

The insurance village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

· A driver’s license or another form of identification (passport/state-issued ID)

· Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

· Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

· Repair estimates

· Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible