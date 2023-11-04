PUNTA GORDA | Dreams take flight at the Florida International Airshow

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The 42nd Florida International Airshow at the Punta Gorda Airport took flight over Southwest Florida this past weekend. Over thousands of people attended to watch the planes soar through the air close to the speed of sound.

Fourteen-year-old, Michael Scutti, was one of many kids who attended the airshow. He captured photos and videos of the military planes on display. He regularly takes photos of planes at RSW International airport.

"I’ve always wanted to be a pilot since I was about eight,” Scutti said.

His passion for airplanes when a pilot caught him peeking into the flight deck and invited him in. The rest was history.

The airshow in Punta Gorda allows him to get up close with the planes that he normally can't get in his photographs.

While in the future Scutti doesn’t see himself doing the high-flying maneuvers seen in the show, the performance still captivates him.

He said, “I like watching them perform quite a bit, the maneuvers different aerobatics.”

Misael Gonzalez also brought his young son to the airshow because his son loves to point out whenever he spots one in the sky.

“It’s something that we both love and enjoy at the same time..I just want him to experience...the airplanes real close and hopefully that one day he will have the passion to become a pilot.”

People from across the country came to Florida International Airshow. It was canceled last year because of Hurricane Ian.

