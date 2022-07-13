Punta Gorda council to decide what to do with vacant home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — There may be a resolution in sight for a vacant home in Punta Gorda that’s caused problems for neighbors and the city.

Punta Gorda City Council is expected to meet and discuss what to do with the property Wednesday morning.

The house has cost them money to maintain for years.

From yard maintenance to roof damage and extermination costs, the council says they wish to dispose of the property, but how they will do it is still the question.

At one point the home was delinquent on taxes and it was acquired by City Council through foreclosure.

Neighbors on the street have reported a number of issues with the vacant home. Neighbors have called it an eyesore. There were also reports that the house was overrun with rats.

The city now has full title of the property.

The next step the city council had discussed for the house was an appraisal, to see what it was worth.

Earlier this month, one city council member said the property would be worth more without the house and suggested the house be knocked down.

Meanwhile, the mayor said she was not in favor of spending anymore money on the home.

“We've done a lot of the things to clean up the yard and get it to some point where it can be sold. I think we should just put it on the market and sell it,” Lynne Matthews, Punta Gorda Mayor.

This morning city council is expected to learn just what the property is worth.

