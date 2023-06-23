Punta Gorda cornhole tournament helping drum up business after Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Friday, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau entered day two of the inaugural American Gulf Coast Cornhole Classic.

The three day festival (June 22-24) is all part of Charlotte County's efforts to bring events and business back to the area after Hurricane Ian.

Sean Walter, the Business Development Director for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, said his team had to get creative after the storm when it came to bringing back community events.

"One of the bigger things for me was parks and recreation. We didn't have baseball fields because lights were down, fencing was down. So we had to kinda change gears and look at different events and what would fit for the destination, not only to leverage people to see the destination and showcase it, but also provide for our community that are struggling through the hurricane,” said Walter.

On Thursday, June 22, the event was held at The Twisted Fork-Back Porch.

On Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, the location switches to Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside at 33 Tamiami Trail.

Organizers said the three-day social festival and pro-invitational was built around the competitive game of cornhole and live music.

Walter told Fox 4 that Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach will be the host site for three years.

"We adjusted the schedule to throw bags primarily at night, 6 to 7 p.m., so that everyone could get out in the community and spend that money. They can go on the riverwalk, they can look at the harbor, they can go fishing, to the beach and really become immersed in this community," said Walter.

Cornhole players of all ages and skill level were invited to participate with a $20,000 guaranteed prize purse.

This event is open to the public and free for spectators to enjoy and cheer on your favorite team.

The event on Saturday starts at 3 p.m. at TT's Tiki Bar behind the Four Points by Sheraton.

The hotel is also the host lodging venue for the festival and is offering discounted room nights and an opportunity for the public to check out the new Harbor Side Garden.

