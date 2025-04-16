Watch Now
Punta Gorda city attorney walks out of council meeting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Amidst discussions regarding his contract ending and who will serve in the interim, Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin walked out of Wednesday's city council meeting.

Levin has served in this position since 2005. His contract is up in July, and the council voted at the previous meeting not to renew his contract.

Otherwise, it would have automatically renewed.

According to the city, Levin is currently billed $165 per hour.

In a letter to the council, he expressed a desire to serve in his position for another two years.

This is a developing story.

