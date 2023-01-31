Watch Now
Punta Gorda canals recovering after Hurricane Island

The City of Punta Gorda
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 31, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — During Hurricane Ian, the Punta Gorda canal system suffered catastrophic seawall failures. After inspection, the staff projected over six and a half miles in Punta Gorda suffered from the damage.

A list of affected residential addresses has been developed after the initial inspection. Canal maintenance staff will update the list every couple of days until all failures have been fixed.

Residents can view this information and more at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/services/canal-maintenance.

