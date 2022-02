PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The 70-plus-year old Punta Gorda Boat Club is said to have a new mural made by the mural society to draw attention to all the history the club holds.

Each panel in the mural will be different to represent the boat club's different eras.

The boat club was built to bring together regattas and boat races to Punta Gorda.

The mural is said to be placed on the front of the building that will face the direction of the West Retta Esplanade.

Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society

