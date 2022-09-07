Watch Now
Punta Gorda Airport down to one runway for week

Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 07, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Airport is running off of only one runway for the next several days.

Monday, airport leaders closed Runway 15-33, with plans to reopen it Tuesday, Sept. 13, though an exact time of reopening has not been determined.

Runway 4-22 is currently closed as part of a year-long restoration and expansion project. The closure of 15-33 is a scheduled part of that project.

This leaves only Runway 9/27, which airport officials say is an unlighted path. It is also the shortest of the airport's three tracks, by some 4,000 feet.

Airport officials say traffic control, the air center, and self-serve areas remain open.

