Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda Airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the airport's Facebook page.

U.S. military and federal aircraft will now utilize the new PGD Air Center for refueling on an as-needed basis.

A photo taken Tuesday by the airport shows a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter taking advantage of the service.

Thursday, another chopper and an Army Reserves jet were also seen at the fueling spot.

The PGD Air Center opened in August and houses meeting and event space plus amenities for pilots and aviation staff.