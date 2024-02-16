Prosecutors charge grandson in December killing near Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Seven weeks after investigators in Charlotte County found a 71-year-old man dead in front of a South Gulf Cove home, prosecutors charged the man's grandson in the killing.

Josh Nareau, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and, as of February 15, was in the Charlotte County Jail.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Nareau was at the house on Matecumbe Road when deputies got to the scene on December 28, 2013. Investigators say a call came in that a man, James Khoury, has been shot. Khoury, who was Nareau’s grandfather, was dead at the scene.

Deputies said the evidence on scene determined gunfire from a rifle is what killed Khoury. However, the sheriff’s office also said there were “no known witnesses or security camera” video in the early stages of the investigation.

“This does not make it any easier for the family of the victim who now have even more grief to cope with,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, in a news release after the arrest. “But I hope it brings peace of mind to the community once more.”