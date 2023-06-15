Project H.O.P.E helps those affected by Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Project H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People in Emergencies) is here to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

H.O.P.E is hosting a disaster recovery support group for those still suffering from Hurricane Ian's effects.

Together the groups find solace and support as members navigate the challenges and talk about how they can heal and rebuild.

Project H.O.P.E



H.O.P.E says no registration is needed and you can remain completely anonymous.

The support groups are free and open to the public.

The next meetings will be held on Thursday and June 22 from 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. at 21500 Gibraltar Drive in conference room 151