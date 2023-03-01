Progress made as Sunseeker Resort is set to open October 2023

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLA — Tonight we are getting an update on the progress of the multi-million dollar project known as the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte County.

This is Allegiant Travel Company's first resort and it's coming right here to Southwest Florida.

It took quite a beating from Hurricane Ian causing millions of dollars worth of damage but the project is expected to be complete by October 2023.

Commissioners in Tuesday morning's meeting were impressed saying it's amazing the amount of progress made so far here from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, and there's a lot to expect out of this project - a big part of that is tourism.

The President of Sunseeker Resort says 35,000 nights are already booked and the resort isn't even open yet.

The property is set to open in October of 2023 - and the owners are looking for workers as this will add 13 hundred jobs to our area.

The President of Sunseeker Resort says the benefits consist of highly competitive market wages, health benefits, and a 401K.

Also adding that since this is Allegiant Travel Company's first resort employees at the resort will be able to fly for free with Allegiant to anywhere that Allegiant flies.

Sean Doherty the Tourism Director for Charlotte County says the property will be big for meetings and conventions - something the area wasn't able to house before in this kind of magnitude.

"This is actually one of the best things about it for us is that it’s really going to open the doors to a whole new market for us," says Doherty.

More than 780 rooms, home to 20 different food and beverage concepts. A 25,000 square foot food hall... 8 retail outlets, multiple pools, and golf course access to those staying at the resort.

"Sunseeker resort one of the great things about them is they really wanna be a part of the community they’re not trying to get everybody to be captive just in the resort they already started partnering with a lot of our industry partners so that when the visitor comes in they have other things to do and a rounded experience of the destinations," adds Doherty.

Destinations like Fishermans Village.

Locals and visitors also asked if there will be a casino since a lot of people involved in this project are also with the brands of Luxor, MGM, Aria, and Bellagio just to name a few but the answer was no there will not be a casino, as the President of the resort said no casino will be at this resort.