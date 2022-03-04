Port Charlotte woman sentenced for drug trafficking

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Thea Psathas made an open plea to the court and was found guilty.

She was also sentenced to 20 years of probation and must pay $200,000 in fines.

According to court records, Thea Psathas sold drugs to a confidential informant in a Wal-Mart parking lot on October 11, 2018. It says she allowed the information into her car and sold them 27 grams of methamphetamine. She then sold 3 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Four days later during the same drug operation, Psathas made the same sale to an undercover officer.

Investigators say these transactions were recorded and she was later arrested and charged with trafficking by possession of amphetamines 28 grams or more, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.