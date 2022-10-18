Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Port Charlotte woman killed in crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 11:34:52-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a 50-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle while riding a scooter on Quesada Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the SUV driven by a 71-year-old man was traveling south on Birchcrest Boulevard and approached a downed stop sign at the intersection of Quesada Avenue.

This is when the scooter which was traveling east and the SUV entered the intersection and collided with the scooter.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month