Port Charlotte store helps Families in Transition Program of Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Thursday, Bealls on S. Tamiami Trail reopened for the first time since Hurricane Ian, all the while giving back to the community.

During the reopening, Bealls made a donation to The Families in Transition Program of Charlotte County , which assists families who are experiencing homelessness send their children to school. In Charlotte County, the program helps around 200 children.

Lisa Bratton manages the Families in Transition program for Charlotte County Schools. She said it's not always easy to ask for help.

“Sometimes they say they don’t want anything because they want to be self sufficient. They want to do it themselves, but we all need a hand sometimes.”

Andell Napoleon, a Charlotte County School social worker, works with Bratton and also directly with families.

She added, “Everyone is always grateful for donations, but I think kids are also grateful for being able to have the chance to do other things kids get to do regardless of their circumstances.”

Bealls gave out 150 gift cards to families in the program, allowing them to buy the items they need from school supplies, clothes and home goods.

Krystel Beall's husband is the store's CEO. She leads the company's philanthropy efforts.

Beall said, “To be able to grow and expand as a business and the more we do that we want to expand our reach to give back to the community.”