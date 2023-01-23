Port Charlotte crash leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte resident has been arrested after a vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard left one person dead. The crash happened Saturday when a vehicle traveling east of Cochran Boulevard entered the westbound travel lane and collided with another vehicle.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver Macauly P. Canavan fled the crash on foot. Canavan was later located and arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

Authorities say Canavan will face criminal charges of Leaving a crash scene with injuries, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and drug possession.