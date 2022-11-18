Watch Now
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 18, 2022
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a pharmacist working in Port Charlotte after he was caught on video stealing medication.

Kerolos Ibrahim was seen taking medication off the shelf at a Winn Dixie, where he worked as pharmacy manager, then placing the medication inside a plastic bag before driving home.

Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the incident and obtained a search warrant for Ibrahim's home. He later confessed to the theft.

He is charged with grand theft of $94,000.

