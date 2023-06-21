Port Charlotte mother charged with neglect after dog bits off child's fingers

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte mother has been charged with neglect nearly five months into the investigation.

According to the arrest report on February 14, a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Deputy responded to a call at a residence in Port Charlotte about a dog bite.

Upon arriving at the scene Deputy Lamendola spoke with the resident Chloe Wisniewski.

Wisniewski said she placed the child in a bassinet so that she could take a quick shower. While she was in the shower Wisniewski said she heard screaming and exited the shower to check on the child.

Wisniewski said as she walked up she saw the puppy chewing on the child's hand.

The report says Wisniewski immediately called emergency services.

According to the arrest record once medical emergency services arrived on the scene the child was taken to the hospital.

The child had to have the 3rd, 4th, and 5th fingers on their left hand amputated. The child's right hand had their 3rd, and 5th fingers partially amputated.

During the investigation, Wisniewski tested positive for THC in her system at the time of the incident.

Wisniewski told officials it was from a cookie she ate at a neighbor's house that "tasted weird."

Animal control took custody of the dog which was a three-month-old pit bull. The dog's status is currently unknown.

Wisniewski has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and awaits her first court appearance.