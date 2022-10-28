Port Charlotte Middle School resumes Nov. 1

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — — The following is an unedited statement from Charlotte County Schools.

Port Charlotte Middle School Update

October 27, 2022

Charlotte County Schools will welcome Port Charlotte Middle School back to its campus on Tuesday, November 1st. Again, we have received official word that Port Charlotte Middle School has now been cleared for students to return this Tuesday, November 1st.

Port Charlotte Middle School staff and students will be returning to their normal classrooms initially. In the coming days the Port Charlotte Middle family will begin to see a temporary campus being constructed. Once completed, the staff and students will relocate into the temporary facility. The staff and students will be housed in the temporary facility until PCMS is either permanently repaired or rebuilt. As soon as that decision is made, it will be communicated to the Port Charlotte Middle School community.

