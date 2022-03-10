Port Charlotte man guilty for possession of child pornography

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was found guilty on ten counts of possession of child pornography and reportedly

admitted to looking at the images.

Bruce Cahill, 33, was found guilty on March 10 for possession of child pornography and one count of compiling computer pornography, that involved a minor and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on Cahill in 2019 after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, that was reported by Google.

Cahill reportedly had stored images of child pornography on his Google account.

There was an authorized search warrant to look through Cahill’s home at the end of 2020. Cahill admitted to looking at child pornography and there was an examination of his cell phone where more images were found according to the report.