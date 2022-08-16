Watch Now
Port Charlotte man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 16, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla.  — A Port Charlotte man was found guilty of drug trafficking charges.

49-year-old Daniel Roy Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years probation for trafficking 28 - 200 grams of Amphetamine.

He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for the Transportation of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was also given a $100,000 fine.

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carter following a traffic stop.

He was driving a large rental van and was speeding on I-75 and then rolled through a stop sign.

The traffic stop was conducted and during a search of the van, baggies were found containing methamphetamine.

