Port Charlotte man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was found guilty of drug trafficking charges.
49-year-old Daniel Roy Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years probation for trafficking 28 - 200 grams of Amphetamine.
He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for the Transportation of Drug Paraphernalia.
He was also given a $100,000 fine.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carter following a traffic stop.
He was driving a large rental van and was speeding on I-75 and then rolled through a stop sign.
The traffic stop was conducted and during a search of the van, baggies were found containing methamphetamine.