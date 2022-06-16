Port Charlotte man found guilty of kidnapping jogger in 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman while she was running in a park was found guilty Thursday.

25-year-old Victor Brown Jr. was sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 10 years probation for false imprisonment.

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies say the incident happened on November 07, 2019. They say a man wearing a ski mask forced a woman into the woods near Ollie Park, and during a scuffle, his blood got on her shirt.

The blood was analyzed and linked to Brown through a CODIS hit.

Detectives also discovered Brown was living approximately fifteen hundred feet away from where the incident happened.