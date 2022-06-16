Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Port Charlotte man found guilty of kidnapping jogger in 2019

Victor Brown Jr.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Victor Brown Jr.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:46:54-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman while she was running in a park was found guilty Thursday.

25-year-old Victor Brown Jr. was sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 10 years probation for false imprisonment.

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies say the incident happened on November 07, 2019. They say a man wearing a ski mask forced a woman into the woods near Ollie Park, and during a scuffle, his blood got on her shirt.

The blood was analyzed and linked to Brown through a CODIS hit.

Detectives also discovered Brown was living approximately fifteen hundred feet away from where the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4