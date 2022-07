PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A jury found 37-year-old Shaun Johnson guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct against a child.

This followed a two-day trial in Charlotte County.

Back in 2020, deputies arrested Johnson after an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began after a victim reported past sexual abuse by Johnson.

Johnson will be back in court for sentencing September 2.