PORT CHARLOTTE | Investigators searching for man accused in child pornography case

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man accused in a child pornography case has gone off the grid, SWFL Crime Stoppers say.

45-year-old Christopher Post was found with 113 pictures and videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

A warrant for Post's residence was issued in August. Since then, investigators say he has gone off the radar and they are unable to track him down.

Detectives say Post has lived in Port Charlotte and North Port and may have connections there who are helping him hide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.