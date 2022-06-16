Port Charlotte ER nurse arrested for taking drugs from hospital

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte ER nurse is arrested after taking 11 doses of hydromorphone from the hospital she worked at.

On June 6, 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the location of SharePoint Health in Port Charlotte in reference to theft of medication.

According to the report, the Pharmacy Director of the hospital, who called the police said that an ER nurse Whitney L. Alley, on eleven different occasions took doses of Hydromorphone.

The Director told CSSO that the pharmacy has a machine that requires the fingerprint of each employee to get the medication. On eleven different occasions, Whitney was caught getting Hydromorphone without putting it as a work order.

Due to the hospital’s policy, every employee must fill out a work order before grabbing the medication.

The hospital also noted that at the time of the theft none of the patients Whitney was caring for were prescribed Hydromorphone.

According to Florida State Statute, hydromorphone is a schedule II substance.

Alley was taken to the CCSO station where she admitted to taking 11 doses of the Hydromorphone medication. She told CCSO that she took the drugs to 5-6 patients without work orders being filled for them. Alley said that because of the long process of filling out the work order for patients, she just wanted to skip the process.

Alley said that if she could go back she would not have taken the medication without filling the work order.

Alley was arrested for theft of medication.