Police searching for suspects in Port Charlotte home invasions

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 15:23:22-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in two home invasion cases in Port Charlotte.

According to CCSO, the suspects pictured above were seen smashing the sliding door of a home on Saturday, May 13. The suspects then entered the home and ransacked it, taking several high-end name brand purses.

The homeowner was out of town at the time of the incident.

CCSO said the same suspects also targeted another residence owned by the same person.

They were seen on a Ring doorbell camera. They appeared to be speaking Spanish.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, contact CCSO's non-emergency number (941) 639-2101.

