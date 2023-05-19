Watch Now
Police searching for missing and endangered Port Charlotte girl

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 19, 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered juvenile from Port Charlotte.

CCSO said Mackenzie Kozma was last seen on Thursday, May 18, around 9 p.m.

She was seen in the South Gulf Cove area in an unidentified vehicle with an unknown person. Their destination is also unknown.

CCSO has not released any further details at this time, but they believe Mackenzie could be in danger.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call CCSO's non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101. You can also send a message through Facebook or leave a tip through the mobile app.

