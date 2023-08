CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said fled from a traffic stop before driving the wrong way on Kings Highway Friday.

According to CCSO, the suspect was pulled over some time before 5:30 p.m. He then fled from police at a high rate of speed.

While driving the wrong way on the highway, CCSO said he may have struck other vehicles on the roadway and caused damage.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to call 941-639-2101.