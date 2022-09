CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic on the Southbound US 41 bridge is expected to be reduced to one lane for several hours amid heavily law enforcement activity.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirms a Major Crimes Unit is at the bridge.

Officials confirmed a death investigation was underway, and later told Fox 4 that no foul play is being suspected.

Deputies advise motorists to expect delays throughout the morning.

They also said additional information will be forthcoming.