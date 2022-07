CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced that several people have reported suspicious phone calls.

According to CCSO, the caller, claiming to be Lt. Barry and/or Lt. Perry, is saying he has “civil paperwork” or a warrant to arrest the person for missing jury duty.

CCSO reminded citizens that the sheriff’s office will never ask for payment over the phone. If anyone receives this call, CCSO advises people not to give the caller any personal or payment information.