Phone repair tech accused of sending customer's explicit video to himself

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — An employee at I-Fix in Port Charlotte is accused of accessing a customer's private files and sending himself an explicit video she had stored on her phone.

The victim took her iPhone in for repair and left it at the store for approximately two hours.

During those two hours, the employee reportedly browsed the files on the woman's phone and found an explicit video of her. He then texted the video to his personal number.

The victim discovered the text the next day and also found that the video had been deleted from her phone. She reported the incident to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO deputies were able to use the number to track down the suspect, 28-year-old Cody Terry of North Port.

Terry consented to a search of his phone and detectives were able to verify that the video had been sent to his number from the victim's number.

Following the investigation, Terry was placed under arrest and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled for a court appearance in January.