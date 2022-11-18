Watch Now
Pet supplies distribution in Punta Gorda tomorrow

Pet Supermarket
Pet Supermarket distribution on Friday, November 18.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 18, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Volunteers with Pet Supermarket of Sunrise are working with the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County to distribute pet supplies to Hurricane Ian victims.

Tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., pet supplies such as toys, treats and hygiene products will be handed out at Gettel Lincoln, 2021 Tamiami Trail.

On Friday, Pet Supermarket distributed toys, beds, doggy bags, harnesses and thousands of bags of pet food.

Pet Supermarket locations across the state have been working to help animal rescues and shelters in Southwest Florida via supplies and monetary donations since Ian.

