CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed while attempting to walk along Kings Hwy. Tuesday night.

First responders arrived at the scene of a crash on the highway near Sandhill Blvd. just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said a sedan hit the 48-year-old Lehigh Acres woman, who was walking in the northbound lane.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and passenger of the sedan received minor injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.